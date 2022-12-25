Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,307,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,047,000 after buying an additional 58,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,621. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.