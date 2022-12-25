Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. 2,369,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
