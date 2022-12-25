KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 25.6% Lower This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 64% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $1,624.57 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.0379901 USD and is up 32.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,361.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

