Komodo Hits Market Cap of $25.14 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $25.14 million and $542,715.10 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00236963 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00076524 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00054001 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000210 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,278,817 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
