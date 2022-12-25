Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.