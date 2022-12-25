Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

