Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 142.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

