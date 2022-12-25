Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average is $194.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.