Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

