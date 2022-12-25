Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

