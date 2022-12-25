Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

