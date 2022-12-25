Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

