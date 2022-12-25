Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 632 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.
Insider Activity
Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %
AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.62 and a 200-day moving average of $505.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
