Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

