Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

