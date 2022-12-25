Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 739,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 612,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.