Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.02 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $186.86 million and approximately $807,706.52 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,356,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

