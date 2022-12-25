Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004433 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $104.48 million and $5.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002368 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004938 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.