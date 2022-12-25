LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Hits $68.10 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $68.10 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

