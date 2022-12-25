LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $68.43 million and $4.17 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

