LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.81 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $68.44 million and $3.81 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

