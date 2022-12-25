LUKSO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $669,337.78 (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. LUKSO has a market cap of $87.68 million and approximately $669,337.78 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $5.87 or 0.00034850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
