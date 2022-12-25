Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,955 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 5.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 1.42% of Lumen Technologies worth $107,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 110,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

