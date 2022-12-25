MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002685 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $195.25 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars.

