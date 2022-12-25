Mammoth (MMT) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and approximately $16,893.49 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040773 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00226188 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00357202 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,690.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

