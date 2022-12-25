Manifold Finance (FOLD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $178,823.38

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $12.33 or 0.00073566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $178,823.38 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

