Mask Network (MASK) Tops One Day Volume of $58.57 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00013415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $153.66 million and approximately $58.57 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $886.18 or 0.05284490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00496957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.75 or 0.29444926 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them."

