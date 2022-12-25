Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

