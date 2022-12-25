MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,100.00 at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $878.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $899.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $850.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

