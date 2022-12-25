Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $493,891.34 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

