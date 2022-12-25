MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.13

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $63.49 million and approximately $101,446.58 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

