M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $5,171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 83.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

