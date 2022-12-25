NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Hits $30.46 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00007832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $30.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000982 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

