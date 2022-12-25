Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $6.28 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $6.28 or 0.00037198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $443.09 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Neo Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
