New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.46.

New Relic Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $125,493.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,026.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock valued at $37,236,121. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

