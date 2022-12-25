Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after acquiring an additional 381,336 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. 2,151,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,534. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.