Newton One Investments LLC Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

