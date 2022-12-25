Newton One Investments LLC Has $18.38 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Newton One Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

