NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $631,456.96

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $631,456.96 and $8.14 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227520 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01712964 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

