NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.51.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

