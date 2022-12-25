Nkcfo LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises approximately 1.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

