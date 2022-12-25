Nkcfo LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 376,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 4.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

