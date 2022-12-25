Nkcfo LLC Sells 51,300 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nkcfo LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

