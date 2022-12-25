Nkcfo LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $63,986,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 182.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

