Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 79,054 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.44% of Zebra Technologies worth $198,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $609.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average is $287.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

