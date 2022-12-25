Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of NIKE worth $272,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

