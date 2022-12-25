Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $413,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $266.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.52. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

