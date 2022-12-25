Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Mastercard worth $808,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

MA stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

