Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,242 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $258,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

