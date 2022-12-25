Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 894,018 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.70% of Allstate worth $239,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average is $126.86.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

